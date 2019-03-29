× ‘Wouldn’t expect it:’ Neighbors shocked after 2 arrested following Greenfield police pursuit

GREENFIELD — A police chase ended with a loud wake up call for some Greenfield residents on Thursday, March 28 when the chase ended in a homeowner’s front yard. Greenfield Police once again used a pursuit intervention technique known as a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end. They say the suspect reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The quaint subdivision on Sunset and 116th St. was paid an unexpected visit by the roars and sirens of a police chase. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, ran off on foot into someone’s backyard. Neighbors were spooked by the sudden manhunt.

“Look your doors, stay inside,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. “There is a suspect at large.”

Greenfield Police Capt. Eric Lindstrom is releasing video of the Thursday morning chase.

“Pursuits are dangerous. We believe in ending a pursuit as quickly and safely as possible,” said Lindstrom.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things started wen the suspect vehicle drove through a red light -- right in front of a police squad. The suspect vehicle speeds soon reached 100 miles per hour.

"The suspect feeling from our officers, doing things like turning off headlights, driving through red lights, almost striking other vehicles," said Lindstrom.

When you see the close calls, it's incredible the suspect didn't hurt anyone -- including himself.

"The officer used a textbook example of the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to bring a safe and quick end to this pursuit," said Lindstrom.

Police took the suspect into custody. Two other people in the vehicles were also arrested. The chase proved no neighborhood can truly escape wild crime.

"It's really scary," said the unidentified neighbor. "You wouldn't think of it in a neighborhood this quiet."

Only the driver and one other passenger are facing charges, which are still under review by the district attorney.

42.970460 -87.997947