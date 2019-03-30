× 7-year-old girl injured after double shooting near 28th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old girl and 30-year-old man are being treated for injuries after a double shooting that happened near 28th and Glendale on Friday, March 29.

According to officials, a confrontation occurred between two subjects when shots were fired, striking the 7-year-old. She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 30-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

A known suspect is in custody, and police are looking for the other known individual who was involved.