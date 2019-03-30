7-year-old girl injured after double shooting near 28th and Glendale

Posted 8:59 am, March 30, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old girl and 30-year-old man are being treated for injuries after a double shooting that happened near 28th and Glendale on Friday, March 29.

According to officials, a confrontation occurred between two subjects when shots were fired, striking the 7-year-old. She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 30-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

A known suspect is in custody, and police are looking for the other known individual who was involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.