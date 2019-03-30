× Man arrested after attempted armed robbery near Oakland and Locust

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man is in custody after an armed robbery attempt near Oakland and Locust early morning Saturday, March 30.

According to officials, the man fled in a car that led to a police pursuit until his car became disabled near 8th and Locust. The man refused to get out of the vehicle, and officials believed he was armed. The crisis negotiators and tactical enforcement was called in to assist, and the nearby freeway was temporarily shot down.

After some time, the man complied and was taken into custody without further incident. The man is believed to be involved in other store robberies.