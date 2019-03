Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead and two others are hurt following a crash near 37th and Locust Saturday afternoon, March 30th, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene say the vehicle appears to be charred, and there's glass all over the road.

One dead, two injured after crash on 37th & Locust. Neighbors say they heard gunfire before the crash. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. pic.twitter.com/ja2u3JJRgd — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) March 30, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.