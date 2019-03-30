MPD searching for victim, suspect after abduction near North and Newhall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the victim and suspect of an abduction that happened near North and Newhall. The incident happened early morning Saturday, March 30 around 2:33 a.m.

According to officials, the victim ran into a nearby business, topless, holding a grey jacket. As the suspect entered, the victim ran behind the counter and asked an employee to call 911.

The victim attempted to get away from the suspect while inside the store. Once the victim exited the store, the suspect bear-hugged her and escorted her to his vehicle. The suspect then entered the vehicle and drove southbound on Newhall Ave.

The victim is described as a female, Asian, with blond and dark hair. She was last seen topless wearing black pants.

The suspect is described as male, black, 5’08” with a thin build and short, black dreadlocked hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button up shirt or jacket with a royal blue stripe at the top, black jeans, and black shoes with white laces.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a metallic blue 2018 Chevy Impala with Illinois license plate E73862.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is encouraged to call 414-935-7360.