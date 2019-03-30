Racine County: Apartment complex evacuated after fire breaks out in Village of Rochester

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County officials responded to an apartment complex fire that happened in the Village of Rochester on Saturday, March 30.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene near North Rochester and East Spring Streets shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen throughout the complex. Authorities were able to safely evacuate everyone from the 29-unit, multi-story apartment building.

Officials say one person, a 58-year-old man, was taken transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Racine County Fire Task Force and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.