South Milwaukee police need your help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Alexus Muniz

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate a second missing teenager. 14-year-old Alexus Muniz attends South Milwaukee Middle School, and did not return to her place of residence in the City of Milwaukee on Thursday, March 28.

Muniz is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Muniz may be in the company of Caleb Mueller. Mueller was last seen Thursday, March 28 at his residence. He was last seen wearing a blacked hoodie, grey sweat pants, and green camouflage shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb or Alexus is asked to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060. 

