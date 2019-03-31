Enjoy the sights and sounds of springtime at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Even though our Wisconsin weather has been fickle, those warm spring temperatures are right around the corner! Christina spent Sunday morning, March 31 at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center learning all about how spring impacts nature.

About Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (website)

Once a farm for the Schlitz Brewery draft horses, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is Milwaukee’s comprehensive nature center. We offer six miles of trails that take visitors through 185 acres of forests, wetlands, restored prairies, ravines, bluffs, and Lake Michigan shoreline.

Our 185 acres that make up Schlitz Audubon Nature Center has a history much longer than the more than four decades it has been a place for environmental education.

Ahead of its time when built in 2003, our building was one of the nation’s most environmentally conscious Gold LEED certified green buildings. The structure is called the Dorothy K. Vallier Environmental Learning Center, named after our founder.