‘Going to be a mess:’ Phase 2 of ‘West Waukesha Bypass’ project involves closures beginning Monday

WAUKESHA — The next big phase of the “West Waukesha Bypass” project involves closures set to begin at 6 a.m. Monday, April 1 and detours for drivers.

Phase two of the two-year project involves construction of the segment from WIS 59 to US 18.

“It’s disrupted the whole neighborhood,” said Tony Babich.

“Highway D is closed. St. Paul is going to be closed. It’s just going to be a mess,” said Sue Livangood.

All lanes will be closed on Sunset Drive east of Merrill Hills Road, where four new lanes will be built connecting WIS 59 to I-94.

“We are now rebuilding and expanding that portion of roadway, so right now, there is a lot of activity,” said Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Pyritz said the project, funded by the state, city and county, is in response to a growing population — with an eye toward the future.

“It’s certainly in an area where there’s been a lot of growth over the years, and the traffic counts are going to be serviced both when they finish the project later this year, and well into the future,” said Pyritz.

The intent of the project is to provide a roadway facility on the west side of the City of Waukesha, which will safely and efficiently carry traffic. To better accommodate the flow of traffic, segments of the existing roadway will be expanded from two lanes to four. This project will provide a link around the city by connecting I-94 and WIS 59. Traffic lights and turn lanes will be added, along with pedestrian lanes.

On the north end of the project, the City of Waukesha completed the reconstruction of County TT, from Northview Road to I-94, in 2017.

Construction of the bypass along Meadowbrook Road/ Merrill Hills Road from WIS 59 to Northview Road is being completed in two phases. The first phase, involving reconstruction of the segment from US 18 (Summit Avenue) to Northview Road began in spring 2017.

“The project is moving along at a very good clip. We were able to get some additional work done this past winter and we are targeting late this fall to have all the work complete,” said Pyritz.

It’ll be beneficial in the long run, but not so nice for those going about their everyday routines during construction.