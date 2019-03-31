‘Keep praying:’ Neighbors near 37th and Locust still reeling after chase, shooting led to deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — A man died after police said the vehicle he was driving was shot at, leading to a crash Saturday afternoon, March 30 near 37th and Locust. Two others were hurt, and police were still searching for the shooter(s) on Sunday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Looking at a car smashed beyond recognition, neighbors near 37th and Locust recorded video with their cellphones — documenting the grim reality on their street.

Some of that video was posted to social media.

“Somebody is stuck in the car still,” said one person in the video. “Look, they have tires way down over there. Down the street. Two people in the hospital. One dead over there.”

Police said two vehicles were involved — one chasing the other.

A 42-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles was ejected when his vehicle struck a tree. He died at the scene.

Police said that man’s vehicle was chased and shot at by two people in another vehicle.

A 41-year-old passenger in the front seat of the vehicle that struck the tree was shot and seriously wounded. A 28-year-old woman who was in the back seat was wounded as a result of the crash — sustaining serious injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

“It’s sad. That is all I can say,” said Leroy Jones, neighbor. “It’s sad.”

“The guns were dumped in the back in the garage, and police had that taped off and blocked off for a while,” said Joyce Wilson.

Neighbors were bothered by the violence — upset their neighborhood became a crime scene.

“I don’t know what to do but keep praying,” said Wilson.

As Jones cleaned up his neighbor’s yard, he said he’s hopeful that in the future, people will look out for each other.

“All we have to do is come together as a community and look out for one another,” said Jones. “It’s just real sad how everything is going down in the City of Milwaukee.”