MPD squad damaged in crash near 43rd and Good Hope that followed pursuit
MILWAUKEE — No arrests were made after a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad near 43rd and Good Hope Sunday morning, March 31.
It happened around 2:30 a.m.
FOX6’s cameras showed the squad’s front end was smashed, with the bumper completely torn off.
A civilian’s vehicle appeared to have been struck on the passenger side.
Police said the crash involved a pursuit.
It’s unclear why it began, or whether anyone was hurt in this incident.
43.148459 -87.965357