× MPD squad damaged in crash near 43rd and Good Hope that followed pursuit

MILWAUKEE — No arrests were made after a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad near 43rd and Good Hope Sunday morning, March 31.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

FOX6’s cameras showed the squad’s front end was smashed, with the bumper completely torn off.

A civilian’s vehicle appeared to have been struck on the passenger side.

Police said the crash involved a pursuit.

It’s unclear why it began, or whether anyone was hurt in this incident.