'Nature is going to come alive:' Schlitz Audubon Nature Center details signs of spring

BAYSIDE — It might not feel like it today, but spring is here. With the warmer temperatures ahead, nature is stirring. Christina explains what signs to look for that spring has arrived.

“Every part of nature is going to come alive,” said Don Quintenz, senior ecologist.

What’s left of the harsh winter is slowly melting away — and all of nature is coming out. As temperatures start to heat up, workers at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center see the signs of spring all over.

“Just that sun and warmth start to put vibrations in everything,” said Quintenz.

If you listen, you might hear it. Quintenz says birds are starting to sing, and some are marking their territory.

“If you notice the robin in your yard singing, then watch where he sits,” explained Quintenz.

You might also start seeing other, bigger birds in the sky. Raptors, a migrating species, are making their way to our area.

“When they get here, they’re probably not going to appreciate the cold so much — but they’ll get to work on finding nesting territories,” said Maddy Sislow, a raptor educator.

The signs aren’t just in the sky. Animals are starting to come out, and flowers are starting to bloom.

“There’s a lot of animals that are stirring that haven’t been stirring much,” said Quintenz.

It’s still a little chilly for some animals, like salamanders.

“We had some decent warming, so there were lots of things that were stirring early,” said Quintenz. “But we had this little setback today.”

As we head into April, the signs of spring will continue to blossom each day.