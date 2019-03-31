× Oregon kids rally in opposition to proposed mandatory vaccine bill

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are considering a vaccine bill that would require more parents to immunize their kids, but not everyone is in support of the change.

Several kids rallied in Salem Tuesday in opposition to Oregon House Bill 3063.

Under the bill, parents could not decline required immunizations on behalf of their child for any reason other than a medical diagnosis. That means religious or other personal beliefs would not be considered.

Under the bill, if parents still choose not to vaccinate their children, the student will not be allowed to go to school. Some opponents argue the government would be overstepping its bounds with the bill, and some cite concerns that vaccines can lead to a higher risk of autism, though a recent global study found no link between the two.

There have been 73 confirmed cases of measles in Clark County, two in Marion County and four in Multnomah County this year. Most of those people were children who were not vaccinated, according to health officials.

Even so, parents FOX 12 spoke with Tuesday said it should be up to the parents to decide about immunizations, not the government.

“We want to preserve our parental rights to make choices for our children,” Ashley Goering, a mother who is against the house bill, said. “It was bothering me and it’s on my heart…our freedoms that are being ignored and teaching that to my son and not feeling like that’s something that’s getting across to our senators and our house of representatives with the bills that are coming through.”

Clark County Public Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated. They say one dose of the measles vaccine is about 93 percent effective at preventing measles, and two doses are about 97 percent effective.