Police seek 2 after customer's iPhone dropped at Target on Bluemound in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Police need your help in their search for two people wanted in connection with the theft of an iPhone at Target on Bluemound in Brookfield.

It happened on Wednesday, March 27 around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a customer dropped her gray Apple iPhone 10S, worth $1,200 on the ground. The phone was in a neon orange case.

Two people then claimed the phone as their own, and left Target in an older model maroon four-door sedan without license plates and hub caps.

Police described the first as a female in her 30s, African-American, standing approximately 5’9″ tall with an average to heavyset build and long black hair. She was wearing a dark camouflage T-shirt, dark pants and a pink winter hat.

The second person was described as a female in her 30s, African-American with black hair and an average build. She was wearing a pink business suit and a black shirt underneath.

Police said this person claimed the phone from the Customer Service Department and drove the vehicle away from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police.