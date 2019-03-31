Police: Victim of abduction near North and Newhall found safe; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — The victim of an abduction that happened near North and Newhall on Saturday, March 30 has been found safe and unharmed, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the suspect and his vehicle on Milwaukee’s northwest side after receiving a tip. Criminal charges will be soon presented to the District Attorney’s office.

During the abduction, officials say the victim ran into a nearby 7-11, topless, holding a grey jacket. As the suspect entered, the victim ran behind the counter and asked an employee to call 911.