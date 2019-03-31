× Recognize him? Police searching for man who stole over $1K worth of fragrances from Ulta

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect wanted for stealing $1,155 worth of men’s fragrances from Ulta Beauty Supply.

The suspect was described as a male, black, between 20 and thirty years old. He is approximately 5’8″-6’2″, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He’s described as unshaven, and he was seen wearing a gray beanie-style winter hat, a gray winter jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He was last seen walking away from the business.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Menomonee Falls Police Department Officer Peterson and reference case 19-009205. Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-441-5505.