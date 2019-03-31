Trial begins Monday for final defendant in murder of housing inspector Greg ‘Ziggy’ Zyszkiewicz

MILWAUKEE — A jury trial begins Monday, April 1 for a young man prosecutors said was part of a carjacking crew that fatally shot Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, a city of Milwaukee housing inspector who was on the job near 22nd and Cherry on March 22, 2017.

Eric Smiley Jr., 23, faces multiple charges:

Felony murder

Armed robbery, as party to a crime

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Felony bail jumping — two counts

Battery, domestic abuse, infliction of physical pain or injury

Online court records show Smiley Jr. was charged with felony battery by prisoners in June of 2018. A hearing in that case was scheduled for April 15. His co-defendant, Latwain Williams, 25, who was also facing a charge of battery by prisoners, pleaded guilty on Feb. 25. He was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction.

Smiley will also be in court on April 15 in a case from August 2016, in which he was charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both of the open cases against Smiley were “adjourned for status proceedings” set for April 15.

Qhualun Shaw, 19, in August 2018 pleaded guilty to two charges — felony murder and armed robbery, as party to a crime.

Shaw will be sentenced on April 12.

In a separate case, filed on Feb. 14, 2017, Shaw faces one count of driving or operating a vehicle without consent. He has a status conference set in that case for April 29. A $500 signature bond was set after the charge was filed.

Dashaun Scott, 19, was convicted by a jury on three charges on May 30, 2018. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision on July 30, 2018 after he was convicted on one count of felony murder, one count of operator flee/elude officer, bodily harm or property damage and one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony. He received credit for 495 days time served.

Prosecutors said Scott, Shaw and Smiley were part of a carjacking crew that fatally shot Zyszkiewicz in an attempt to rob him.

“They were doing carjacking and killed a man in the most violent of deaths,” said Michael Lonski, prosecutor, during Scott’s sentencing.

Despite the felony murder conviction, the outcome in court was a win for the defense. Prosecutors were hoping Scott would be convicted of first degree reckless homicide, a much more serious offense.

A handful of heartbroken family members of Zyszkiewicz spoke out at Scott’s sentencing hearing. His widow, Olah Zyszkiewicz, told Scott he took her whole world away.

“I have an ache that is always present and, at times, it is difficult to breathe. I miss his kiss, his touch, his stupid jokes. He does not deserve a second chance. He did not give one to Greg,” said Zyszkiewicz’s widow.

Zyszkiewicz’s daughter said the community lost a role model.

“He thought the world was filled with beauty, but there is no beauty in Scott,” said Heather Zyszkiewicz.

“There is no amount of time that would have satisfied me, because it is not going to bring Greg back, but I’m happy that is at least this,” said Olah Zyszkiewicz.

Scott apologized to the family for his actions, but continued to deny he was the shooter.