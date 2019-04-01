2 in custody following shots fired incident, police pursuit in Milwaukee

Posted 5:48 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49AM, April 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody early Monday morning, April 1 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The incident began after officers received a ShotSpotter alert.

According to police, officers were initially called out to the area of 28th and Fond du Lac around 2:15 a.m. after ShotSpotter alerted officers to shots fired.

Police pursuit ends near 80th and Courtland in Milwaukee

When officers arrived on scene a vehicle fled from the area — and a pursuit ensued.

Two people eventually fled from the vehicle on foot. They were taken into custody in the area of 80th and Courtland around 2:40 a.m.

No one was injured.

