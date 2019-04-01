Final defendant in murder of Milwaukee housing inspector killed on the job pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — The family of Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, a city of Milwaukee housing inspector killed on the job came closer to getting justice Monday, April 1 as the jury trial for the third and final suspect was set to get underway. Instead though, Eric Smiley Jr. had a surprising change of heart.

“I’m finding the defendant guilty,” said Judge David Borowski.

The conviction came after hours of negotiations.

“He is obviously receiving the benefit of multiple counts being dismissed in exchange for the pleas to Count 2 and Count 4,” said Judge Borowski.

Smiley entered the guilty pleas to one count of felony murder and one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime — admitting he was part of a carjacking crew who fatally shot Zyszkiewicz while he was working as a housing inspector — on the job near 22nd and Cherry in March 2017.

Smiley could face up to 75 years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 14.

Zyszkiewicz’s family was in court Monday — visibly shaken — and they asked for privacy.

Online court records show Smiley was charged with felony battery by prisoners in June of 2018. A hearing in that case was scheduled for April 15. His co-defendant, Latwain Williams, 25, who was also facing a charge of battery by prisoners, pleaded guilty on Feb. 25. He was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction.

Smiley will also be in court on April 15 in a case from August 2016, in which he was charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both of the open cases against Smiley were “adjourned for status proceedings” set for April 15.

Qhualun Shaw, 19, in August 2018 pleaded guilty to two charges — felony murder and armed robbery, as party to a crime.

Shaw will be sentenced on April 12.

In a separate case, filed on Feb. 14, 2017, Shaw faces one count of driving or operating a vehicle without consent. He has a status conference set in that case for April 29. A $500 signature bond was set after the charge was filed.

Dashaun Scott, 19, was convicted by a jury on three charges on May 30, 2018. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision on July 30, 2018 after he was convicted on one count of felony murder, one count of operator flee/elude officer, bodily harm or property damage and one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony. He received credit for 495 days time served.