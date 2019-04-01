Beer and sharp objects: You may avoid putting the two together, but one Milwaukee bar is doing the opposite

MILWAUKEE -- You don't need to be a lumberjack to throw axes. Instead, you can aim for the target when you visit one Milwaukee bar. Kasey spent the morning at "Axe MKE" where she's taking a stab at the sport.

About Axe MKE (website)

AXE MKE has 12 axe throwing lanes: 6 on the west side of the bar and 6 on the east. Lanes can be reserved online, or rented out in various configurations for Private Events. Each lane can accommodate 2-6 players competing at the same time.

Reserved axe throwing is where it's at. You'll get 90 minutes on your own lane(s), an orientation from an Axe Master, room for all the fancy drinks and snacks you've ordered, and the chance to upgrade your visit with our best Add-Ons. You're welcome, Milwaukee.