Book now: Get a behind-the-scenes tour of Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — It’s the newest architectural wonder in the City of Milwaukee. Soon, you can take behind-the-scenes tours of Fiserv Forum.

Those tours will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, April 19. Reservations can be made starting now Bucks.com/FiservForumTours.

The 90-minute walking tours are led by guest services staff. They give fans the opportunity to get an exclusive look at Fiserv Forum and to learn more about the Bucks’ storied past and monumental present. Patrons can expect to visit the following:

Floor of the bowl

Bucks locker room

Green room used by show talent

Interview room

West Bend Lofts

Panorama Club

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for youth, seniors and military, and free for children under 2. Visit Bucks.com/FiservForumTours for an up-to-date schedule. Tour dates are subject to change.

PHOTO GALLERY