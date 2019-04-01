Brewers react to 2018 NL MVP’s hot start in 2019: ‘Guy is an unbelievable baseball player’ 

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich was the 2018 NL MVP, and with this season’s start, he may top that! Yelich on Monday, April 1 was named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week after his incredible performance during Opening Weekend at Miller Park — four home runs in four games, and a walk-off for the win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, March 31.

“I think I might continue to have the same approach I’ve always had in my career and we will just see how it goes,” said Yelich.

“As well as we can get pressure on when Yelich is up, base runners on and make them pitch to him, that’s a big deal. They’re going to be careful. There’s no question they are going to be more careful with him. It’s also a great example, getting guys on base in front of him and then you have to pitch to him,” said Craig Counsell, general manager.

Does Yelich have superstar potential for a whole career now?

“Well, you know, I hate to put labels on players like that, but is he a hell of player? No question,” said Robin Yount, former shortstop and center fielder.

“He lays off a couple fastballs. He’s doing stuff. He’s making really hard stuff look pretty easy,” said Counsell.

“Just try to pick out a good one — put a good swing on it,” said Yelich. “Just trying to really be present in the day, no matter if it goes good or bad the night before. Just reset and stay disciplined in your cage, work your routine, BP and stay solo. Just try and not get caught up in the past or the future.”

“I think if there is one guy in baseball that you want coming up in that situation right there, it’s Christian Yelich. Guy is an unbelievable baseball player,” said Corbin Burnes, pitcher.

“Mike told me that he clinched Player of the Month for March. Do they do that for March? They should. He’s got it,” said Counsell.