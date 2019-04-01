Deloise Lipsey bound over for trial, accused of aiding accused murderer Dariaz Higgins

MILWAUKEE — Deloise Lipsey is now bound over for trial after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court on Monday, April 1.

Lipsey, 31, is charged with aiding a felon. Investigators say Lipsey was with Dariaz Higgins as he dumped his 2-year-old daughter’s body (Noelani Robinson) in Minnesota, then left her after police approached them in Michigan. Court records show Higgins, who is also accused of killing Sierra Robinson, spent time hopping from Milwaukee, Minnesota and Michigan. Investigators say Lipsey was at Higgins’ side the entire time.

Court records show Lipsey and Higgins met up in Minnesota on March 8. Officials say Lipsey told them Higgins “threw out the trash” on the side of the road near Austin, Minnesota. That is the same area where Noelani’s body would be discovered.

On March 11, Lipsey and Higgins headed back to Milwaukee, and went their separate ways. Around 1 p.m. that afternoon, Higgins is accused of shooting and killing Sierra Robinson.

At the time police believed Higgins abducted his daughter, Noelani, and an Amber Alert was then issued. It’s still being investigated exactly when the 2-year-old died.

Lipsey is due back in court on April 22 to enter a plea to the charge against her.