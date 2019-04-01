Do it differently: 4 ways to update the classic grilled cheese sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's an easy meal to make -- and kids love it! Maggie Joos with The Real Good Life joins Real Milwaukee wiht four ways to update the grilled cheese.

GENERAL GRILLED CHEESE TIPS:

Butter your cooking surface, not the bread.

Medium to low is your friend.

Think skinny! Slice the cheese and fruit as thin as you can to ensure even cooking. Think the same when you put on layers of dip or onions. The thinner, the better!

CHEDDAR AND APPLE ON RAISIN BREAD

This is like sophomore level grilled cheese. For this one simply replace your bread and add a few slices of sweet apple, like Galas or Fujis and go about your normal grilled cheese making business. This one goes perfectly with a great tomato soup.

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP WITH MORE SPINACH ON WHOLE WHEAT

Top sprouted grain bread with some dip and a layer of fresh spinach. Pair with chips and raw veggies to round out the meal. If you have another dip sitting around (buffalo chicken dip, or pimento cheese) give that a whirl instead.

BRIE AND HONEY

French bread with brie, a drizzle of honey, and a few cracks of pepper. If you`d rather go savory than sweet, skip the honey and add tomato and basil instead. Either way, still use a baguette, so they make teeny little sandwiches, making this the perfect side to a green salad topped with lots of veggies or fruit.

BLUE CHEESE, PEAR, AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS

This version of grilled cheese is more for the 'momma is home alone tonight' vs. 'we have 30 minutes until soccer practice'. Take some time to slowly caramelize onions and make a balsamic reduction for a rich, savory sandwich. The pears and blue cheese combo comes to mind via a delicious twist on pizza, so why not on a grilled cheese? Not a fan of blue cheese? No worries. This works great with a simple mozzarella or parmesan, too.