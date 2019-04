VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ — A Green Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old veteran missing from the Village of Allouez, near Green Bay.

Daniel Jackson walked away from a residence in the Village of Allouez around 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31. He is possibly wearing flip flops and a jean jacket with “Iraq” on the back.

Daniel is believed to be on foot.

If you have seen Daniel or have information as to his whereabouts please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.