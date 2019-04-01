Homestead H.S. senior leaving his mark on the lacrosse team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON--Andrew Brooks is a senior at Homestead high school. He plays on the lacrosse team. He's a 4-year varsity player in lacrosse. Andrew is a FOGO. That stands for "Face off, get off." He takes all the draws for the team. So far this season he is 33 for 36. Andrew also played on the football team. They won state when he was a freshman and a senior. As of right now, Andrew plans on attending Boston College to study biochemistry, that will hopefully put him on a track for premed.

Andrew Brooks

Homestead High School Senior

Lacrosse and Football