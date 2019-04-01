× It’s not too late to obtain an ID to vote in the Wisconsin Spring Election

MADISON — Wisconsin’s Spring Election is Tuesday, April 2 and voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver license, ID or other form of ID needed to vote can still get a Wisconsin ID from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs. There is no separate “voter ID.”

There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV’s webpage explains the IDPP process.

The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms. Voters can then submit a provisional ballot at the polls and will receive their photo ID document via overnight mail that can be used to complete the voting process.

DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Any questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information, should be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at http://elections.wi.gov/

Learn more at the MyVote Wisconsin website.