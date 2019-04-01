× MPD Chief Alfonso Morales reports 10% decrease in homicides compared to this time in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales on Monday, April 1 announced some crime statistics from the first quarter of 2019, showing a 10 percent decrease in homicides.

The chief said in the first quarter of 2019, Milwaukee saw a 22 percent decrease in both carjackings and non-fatal shootings — compared to this time in 2018.

Below is the complete message from the police chief:

“As we end the first quarter of 2019, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales would like to thank the people of our city for their continued assistance and support as we work together to keep our city safe. In partnership with our community, law enforcement and governmental partners, we have seen a 22% decrease in carjackings, a 22% decrease in non-fatal shootings and a 10% decrease in homicides this year as compared to the same time last year.

Although we have experienced a significant decline in crime, we understand that all neighborhoods are not experiencing the same success rate. 12 out of 190 neighborhoods in our city accounted for almost half of the 2018 non-fatal shootings. Those neighborhoods are experiencing issues that are not just law-enforcement related. Therefore, MPD is committed to working together with all of our community partners to reduce the rate of victimization in each area of our city. We are devoted to making Milwaukee a safer place to live, work and raise a family for everyone.”