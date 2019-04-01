Open Record: Don’t yell at a guy with a gun

FOX6 reporters Bryan Polcyn, Amanda St. Hilaire and Jenna Sachs discuss two stories that came from some unusual circumstances. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn gives a behind the scenes perspective on a story that came to a head when a man pulled a gun on him. Plus, Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs explains the situation behind a neighborhood with a house so smelly the police were called multiple times.

