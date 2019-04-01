Open Record: Don’t yell at a guy with a gun

Posted 1:00 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01AM, April 1, 2019

FOX6 reporters Bryan Polcyn, Amanda St. Hilaire and Jenna Sachs discuss two stories that came from some unusual circumstances. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn gives a behind the scenes perspective on a story that came to a head when a man pulled a gun on him. Plus, Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs explains the situation behind a neighborhood with a house so smelly the police were called multiple times.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Open Record”via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher 

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.