Open Record: Party patrol

In this episode, FOX6 Investigative reporters Bryan Polcyn, Amanda St. Hilaire & Jenna Sachs take an in-depth look at the state of school bus safety in Wisconsin. The records obtained by St. Hilaire show the system that’s supposed to keep children safe is flawed. Plus, wild parties filled booze, drugs and guns. The undercover investigation by Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs that caught an illegal party host in action.
- School bus inspections show defective brakes, tire problems, steering issues in SE Wisconsin
- Flat tires, damaged brakes: Why did State Patrol approve these school buses to pick up students?
- Did your child’s school bus pass inspection? FOX6 Investigators reveal the results
- “Doesn’t give a damn about following the rules:” Milwaukee neighbors “sick” of nuisance tenant
- ‘The problem hasn’t stopped:’ Notorious illegal party host pops up in a new neighborhood
