× Pizza Man donating 25% of proceeds to MPA’s Fallen Heroes Fund on Tuesday, April 2

MILWAUKEE — If you have a hankering for pizza on Tuesday, April 2, you are invited to swing by any of three Pizza Man locations in the Milwaukee area.

All three locations listed below will be donating 25 percent of their proceeds to the Milwaukee Police Association’s Fallen Heroes Fund.

Milwaukee

2597 N. Downer Ave.

Wauwatosa

11500 W. Burleigh St.

Oak Creek

7974 S. Main St.

Drexel Town Square