Police: Man shot, injured near 27th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee, suspect sought

Posted 7:18 am, April 1, 2019

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning, March 31. It happened around 10 a.m. near 27th and Wisconsin.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim is at home recovering.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect for the shooting.

