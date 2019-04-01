× Police: Man shot, injured near 27th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning, March 31. It happened around 10 a.m. near 27th and Wisconsin.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim is at home recovering.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect for the shooting.