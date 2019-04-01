Police: Shooting victim involved in crash near Sherman and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A shooting victim was involved in a crash Monday evening, April 1 near Sherman and Hampton.

Police said the shooting took place just after 5:30 p.m. near 50th and Congress, where a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The vehicle he was in fled the scene, and crashed near Sherman and Hampton.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation was ongoing.

