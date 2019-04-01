× Stay connected: We Energies’ winter heating moratorium ends April 15

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials on Monday, April 1 urged customers who are behind on their energy bills to get caught up before the end of the winter heating moratorium on April 15. Customers who owe a significant amount of money are at risk of disconnection starting the third week of April.

We Energies officials said ahead of April 15, they’ll use phone calls and bill inserts to alert affected customers.

They noted that disconnection is always a last resort.

Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to CLICK HERE or call 800-842-4565 as soon as possible. Representatives can explain some of the options available, including a flexible payment plan or minimum payment option. We Energies also offers budget billing, which spreads energy expenses more evenly over 12 months.

In addition, some customers may qualify for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). There is no charge to determine eligibility or to apply for assistance.