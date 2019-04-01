‘Uncover the perfect items for your home, garden’ at designXchange

PEWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Pewaukee at designXchange. DesignXchange is full of unique home decor and local products from their consignors.

About designXchange (website)

From salvaged ceiling tiles, wall decor, and stained glass panels, to antique and vintage signs and books, armoires and even decorative desks from the 20th century. You can uncover the perfect items for your home, garden or an unforgettable gift.

Whether it is new or a gently used classic, you will find new surprises everyday at designXchange.

Our desire is to provide you with the unique and sophisticated accessories for your home, all at a reasonable price.

Our merchandise arrives from all over the world—some new trends as well as some old classics. Please let us know what you are looking for, and we will do our best to find it. We love to hunt for new pieces, and we will always welcome your suggestions.