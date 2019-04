× 1 taken to hospital from scene of fire near Humboldt and Land Place in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital from the scene of a fire near Humboldt and Land Place in Milwaukee Tuesday night, April 2.

It happened around 9:15 p.m.

MFD officials said the one-alarm fire was knocked down.

The one occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause was under investigation.