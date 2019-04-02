‘Adrenaline is going to be there:’ Bucks Gaming season kicks off with ‘THE TIPOFF’ tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for a playoff push, its virtual team is hoping to impress fans too. Bucks Gaming is looking to start the season with a big payday.

In its second season, the gaming league is preparing to take the court -- or rather the keyboard -- during the NBA 2K League 'THE TIPOFF' tournament.

"We feel like we have a great roster this year," said Stephen Lay. "They really study the game so they break down tape. They go over each other's strength and weaknesses."

Coming off a draft last month, its new roster includes Milwaukee native, Stephen Lay.

"I grew up a Bucks fan," said Lay.

The gamer, who goes by the name "SlayIsland" online, says he was confident going into tryouts.

"I mean I think I'm one of the best," Lay said.

Since last year, the NBA 2K League has jumped from 17 to 21 teams and is expected to keep growing.

"Esports is already a billion-dollar industry," said Cayle Drabinsky, Bucks Gaming co-managing director.

That means big bucks are on the line.

"You're watching the best players compete at the highest level and you're watching them compete for millions of dollars at a time," said Drabinsky.

On Friday, April 5, Bucks Gaming is competing for $120,000 in New York City. If they win, the prize will be split six ways.

"When you're playing for a lot of money, the adrenaline is going to be there," said Lay.

Still, team members say it's about much more than the money.

"If this is something you're passionate about you should go and pursue it as much as possible," Drabinsky said.

After THE TIPOFF tournament in NYC, Bucks Gaming will start their regular season matchups.

