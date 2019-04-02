‘Everybody loved her:’ Mass held after Shorewood student killed in crash; twin sister hospitalized

SHOREWOOD — A Mass was held at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Shorewood Tuesday, April 2 focused on healing and unity after 17-year-old Megan Frieseke lost her life in a crash Sunday, March 31 near Cottage Grove in Dane County. Her twin sister Emily Frieseke remained hospitalized. Hundreds prayed for her recovery, and for the family that has suffered unimaginable loss — leaning on their faith for understanding.

A cold April shower was no match for the mourners, armed with firm faith following the sudden loss of a young life.

“The only thing you can do is be there for each other, cry together and hold each other,” said Father Raymond Guthrie. “It’s just important to reach out to the family, no matter the situation. It’s those who are living who most need us.”

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said a preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus and Honda Pilot headed westbound lost control. The Honda Pilot went through the median and crashed into a Toyota Highlander, headed eastbound.

Megan and Emily Frieseke were passengers in the Highlander. Emily Frieseke suffered life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Manitowoc, and the driver, a 23-year-old man from Shorewood, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old Hartland man was driving the Ford Focus and wasn’t hurt.

A 42-year-old Madison man was driving the Honda Pilot and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“You really can’t say anything, other than being there for them,” said Father Guthrie.

Twin brothers Azooz and Abadi Saifuddin said they’ve known the Frieseke twins for five years. They remembered Megan Frieseke for her kindness, intelligence and grace.

“Everybody is looking sad. A lot of people are crying. It is sad,” said Abadi Saifuddin.

“Really nice! Everybody loved her,” said Azooz Saifuddin.

FOX6 found hundreds of paper bags on the front lawn at the family’s Shorewood home after a vigil Monday night. Each bag had messages of love and support for the family — forever broken.

“We, as family, need to reach out to one another to heal and give compassion by sharing the pain together,” said Guthrie.

Emily Frieseke remained at UW-Madison Hospital Tuesday, under the care of physicians.