Federal judge allows Wisconsin to withdraw from lawsuit related to Affordable Care Act

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

MADISON — A federal court has allowed Wisconsin to withdraw from a multistate federal lawsuit related to the national health care law.

The approval granted Tuesday is the first time Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has withdrawn the state from a lawsuit after the Legislature attempted to block him from doing that in a December extraordinary session. Kaul acted in March after a Wisconsin judge repealed the laws.

The U.S. District Court in Northern Texas on Tuesday approved Kaul’s request to remove Wisconsin from a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that interpreted a ban on sex discrimination in the health care law as including “gender identity” and “termination of pregnancy.”

Kaul is also seeking to withdraw Wisconsin from a higher profile multistate lawsuit attempting to repeal the health care law.

