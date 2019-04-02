× Jurassic World Live coming to Fiserv Forum Nov. 7-10

MILWAUKEE — A dinosaur event headed for downtown Milwaukee is sure to make you roar. Jurassic World will come to life at Fiserv Forum Nov. 7-10.

According to their website, the Jurassic World Live tour takes guests on a tour to Isla Nublar, but the adventure takes a “terrifying turn” when the Indominus rex escapes and creates chaos in the park.

A description on the website reads: “The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex!”

Tickets are on sale now! CLICK HERE to get your claws on some.