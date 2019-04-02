× Man dies after being pulled from overturned SUV in Beaver Dam River

BEAVER DAM — One person is dead after an SUV overturned in the Beaver Dam River early Tuesday morning, April 2.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to the scene on Front Street, shortly before 2 a.m.

Working in three feet of rushing water, officials say two people were pulled from the SUV.

The passenger, identified as Jared Frakes of Beaver Dam, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities searched the river after there were conflicting reports of a child that was believed to be in the SUV. There was fear the child was swept downstream. Officials used a drone, capable of tracking heat on the ground, from the Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) through Dodge County Emergency Management.

At 6 a.m., it was determined the child was not in the SUV, but in the care of relatives.