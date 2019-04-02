Manhunt continues for suspect in Nipsey Hussle killing after vigil turns into ‘mass panic’

LOS ANGELES — Police continue to look Tuesday for the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle, the day after a vigil for the rapper turned into an “absolutely chaotic” stampede, resulting in trampling injuries, some of them critical.

The manhunt for suspect Eric Holder unfolded as surveillance video emerged showing the moment Nipsey and two others were shot Sunday afternoon. The rapper died.

The Grammy-nominated artist was among four people standing between cars outside the Marathon Clothing store he owned in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park neighborhood, video from a surveillance camera trained on the parking lot shows.

It is not clear which of the four is Nipsey, but they appear to be casually talking as others mill about in front of the store. A figure dressed in dark clothing appears to approach the four, and then everyone scatters.

Two of the people standing by the car don’t get far, however. They fall to the ground. One of them, wearing a white hat and shirt, tries to get back up but promptly collapses, the video, which has no sound, shows.

It is not clear if the figure in dark clothing is Holder, 29, who Los Angeles police said early Tuesday is wanted in the homicide.

Vigil goes awry

Late Monday, about 300 people gathered around a candlelight memorial in the Marathon Clothing parking lot, feet from where the rapper was shot.

There were initial reports of gunshots, but police quickly knocked down those reports. It’s unclear what caused the crowd to flee, but Los Angeles police spokeswoman Meghan Aguilar described it to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS as “absolutely chaotic, mass panic.”

“When we were watching it from footage from overhead, it was literally people scattered in all directions,” she said.

At about 8:15 p.m., something causes people suddenly to run through and around the candle-and-balloon memorial and into the street, video from the affiliate shows. Police with riot gear and batons begin forming containment lines.

People carry away the injured as emergency responders tend to people on the ground, the KCAL/KCBS video shows.

Some of the people present threw rocks and bottles at police officers, and at least one officer was injured, Aguilar said. At least one person was detained for disorderly conduct, she said.

Nineteen people were transported to the hospital, most of them with trample injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Two suffered critical injuries, and two more were hurt seriously. One person was hit by a car, the department said.

None of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, Los Angeles police said.

Police ID car and alleged shooter

The grainy video of Nipsey’s shooting does not provide much in the way of detail, but police late Monday offered additional information about the shooting.

At about 3:20 p.m. Sunday, the suspect walked up to the men standing in the parking lot and opened fire, police said. He then ran down an alley and jumped into the passenger side of a car driven by an unidentified female, they said.

The car was a white, four-door 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with the California license plate 7RJD742, police said.

Two people were transported to the hospital; one refused treatment at the scene, and Nipsey died from gunshots to the head and torso, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas called for calm following news of the rapper’s death.

“Violent retaliation for this event will not be tolerated,” he said. “For healing to occur, even from this terrible incident, justice must be sought through legal means, and community peace must be found.”

The 33-year-old Nipsey was a mainstay of the Crenshaw District where he grew up. He owned businesses there, invested in the community and counted several Los Angeles rappers among his influences and collaborators.

Two of his mixtapes — “Slauson Boy Vol. 1” and “Crenshaw” — took their names from the area. The Marathon Clothing store sits near West Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Though Nipsey released several mixtapes independently or through his All Money In record label, his studio debut, “Victory Lap,” dropped last year and was nominated for a Grammy.

After his death, a police commissioner said Nipsey, a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, had requested a meeting to discuss ways to mitigate gang violence.