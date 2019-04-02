‘Motivated by money:’ Homicide charges filed in deaths of Manitowoc father, daughter

MANITOWOC — Investigators say a man charged with killing a Manitowoc father and his teenage daughter was motivated by money.

A criminal complaint charging Karl Hess with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide says the 35-year-old man told police he was having financial difficulties and he knew Richard Miller had a large amount of cash in his home.

The complaint says Hess fatally shot the 51-year-old father and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, in their home in last September. WLUK-TV reports Hess then fled with a safe and a wallet.

Hess is being held on $1 million cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 10. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

