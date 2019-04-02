Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

7 displaced after fire at home near 7th and Madison in Milwaukee

Posted 9:43 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02PM, April 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE — There were no immediate reports of injuries after a fire Tuesday night, April 2 near 7th and Madison in Milwaukee — but seven people were displaced — three adults and four children.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a rear cottage home.

MFD officials said the fire occurred in a room filled with contents, and it was knocked down within about 45 minutes.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was living in the home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

