North Shore fire officials release body camera, dashcam video from Bayside apartment fire

BAYSIDE -- North Shore fire officials released on Tuesday, April 2 body camera and dashcam video from the fire response that happened at the White Oaks apartment complex in Bayside early on Saturday, March 30.

The 3-alarm fire broke out shortly after midnight. Bayside police officers on routine patrol arrived within four minutes of the call and reported a large body of fire on all three floors of the building -- extending to the attic. The fire forced the evacuation of dozens of residents at the complex. Officials rescued upwards of 20 people from balconies.

Investigators believe the fire started in the attic of the structure -- and moved quickly throughout the building. 62 units were destroyed by flames and heavy smoke.

There were several reported minor injuries that occurred during the evacuation of the apartment building. The American Red Cross was on the scene to help those in need of shelter.

Dashcam videos from arriving units

911 calls, dispatch audio related to the Bayside apartment fire