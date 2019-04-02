Opens May 1: Safari Lake Geneva ‘allows you to see and interact with animals’

MILWAUKEE -- Jungle Jay from Safari Lake Geneva joins FOX6 WakeUp with a closer look at all of their wild animals.

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

What does my admission include? General admission includes a one-hour guided safari adventure through a savanna that is home to more than 50 animals from five continents, and one cup of animal feed per person. Additional feed is available for purchase on the safari wagon or in advance at our welcome center.

What kinds of animals will I see? Our safari experience allows you to see and interact with animals such as American bison, Ankole-Watusi cattle, plains zebra, ostrich, domestic yak, Arabian camel, miniature donkey, llama, alpaca, greater rhea, miniature horse, brahman cattle, scimitar-horned oryx, nilgai antelope, miniature zebu, blackbuck antelope, Tennessee fainting goats, African spurred tortoise, Pekin ducks and silver Appleyard ducks. We currently have more than 50 animals inhabiting our main reserve. In addition, you may observe some native Wisconsin wildlife. Examples of wildlife we have seen on the property are sandhill cranes, red-tailed hawks, turkey vultures and a variety of songbirds. We have also seen whitetail deer, muskrats, beaver, American toads, green frogs, garter snakes and painted turtles. Please let our staff know if you have any interesting wildlife sightings!

How long should I plan to spend at the park? The guided safari tour is approximately one hour long, and the average guest spends 15-20 minutes in our walk-through boma. The total guest experience is usually between 75-90 minutes.

How do I book a tour? Because we have limited seating on each tour, we highly recommend reserving your seats in advance. Our online booking system is the easiest way to do so. The online reservation calendar indicates in real-time the number of seats remaining on any given tour.

Do I need to be part of a group in order to book a safari tour? No. We welcome parties of all sizes – you could even come by yourself! Our online reservation system shows the number of seats remaining on any given tour.