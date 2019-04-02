Peanut Butter A Jelly Deli in West Allis ‘is the world’s largest peanut butter and jelly shop’

WEST ALLIS -- From classic combinations to gourmet creations -- the Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli in West Allis dubs itself the world's largest of its kind. That's where Kasey spent the morning.

About Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli (website)

The Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli™ is the World's Largest Peanut Butter & Jelly Shop. Located in the Six Points neighborhood of West Allis, the PBJ Deli specializes in classic and gourmet peanut butter & jelly sandwiches as well as other specialty foods and treats that feature our Peanut Butter & Jelly combinations!

Our focus is on fresh, locally made peanut butter spreads, jellies, jams and breads. All of our nut butters are made everyday in our shop.

Our jams & jellies are packed with fruit and are made at local jelly farms. Our breads are brought in fresh, from local bakeries. All of our fresh nut butters, jams, and jellies are for sale to enjoy at home.

The Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli is open everyday except Monday. In addition to visiting our deli, we offer delivery to local businesses. Additionally, our amazing sandwiches can be catered to your special events and our shop can be rented out for your events outside of our morning and lunchtime hours.