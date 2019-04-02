Photos: Eagle takes selfie on trail camera in Adams County, Wisconsin

ADAMS COUNTY — Time for a close-up. While checking out footage on his trail camera, a Wisconsin man came across incredible eagle photos — including an eagle selfie.

The photos were captured on Monday, March 18, by Shawn Z.

Some of the pictures show an eagle landing, taking off, posing alongside another eagle, and an eagle posing for the camera. Absolutely amazing!

The awesome shots were taken in Adams, Wisconsin, and shared with a group of friends who’ve dubbed themselves “Grim Outdoors.” One of the members says the group has a passion for the outdoors in Wisconsin. Check out the post below:

