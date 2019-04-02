Prosecutors: Beer cans found at scene of crash that injured taxi passengers, including 6-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors said beer cans were found at the scene of a crash that injured a child who was a passenger in a taxi, and another taxi passenger. The driver, accused of OWI, was also hurt.

Tavares Jones, 36, of Milwaukee, faces four charges:

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Injury by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration — passenger under the age of 16

OWI, causing injury, second-plus offense

Prohibited alcohol concentration, second-plus offense

According to a criminal complaint, on March 3, around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a crash near 107th and Bradley Road. A Honda Accord was found on Bradley with significant damage — facing eastbound. A second vehicle, an Impala taxi, was facing westbound. As medical staff treated the driver of the Accord, the driver of the taxi said he was headed southbound on 107th Street and entered the intersection through a yellow light. His vehicle was then struck on the driver’s side, by the back wheel.

Two witnesses said the taxi entered the intersection and the Accord turned left, striking the taxi. There were three passengers in the taxi, including two children — a child who will be 2 years old in August and a 6-year-old child. The 1-year-old wasn’t hurt. The 6-year-old suffered a broken leg. The other passenger suffered a head laceration that required staples.

The complaint said an open, partially full beer can was found in the cup holder inside the Accord. A full can was found in the back, and a damaged can was found outside. The driver, Tavares Jones, was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. An analysis of that blood sample revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .283.

According to the complaint, Jones was convicted of OWI in December 2011.

Online court records show days after the crash, on March 7, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of OWI, second offense. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, with eight days conditional time in the House of Correction, and 25 hours of community service. Additionally, he was ordered to utilize an ignition interlock device for 12 months.

An initial court appearance in the latest case was scheduled for May 1.