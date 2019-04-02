Prosecutors: Man with prior fleeing conviction accused of leading pursuit reaching 107 mph

GREENFIELD — A Milwaukee man with a prior conviction for fleeing officers is accused of leading Greenfield police on a pursuit reaching more than 100 miles per hour. He’s accused of taking off on foot when the vehicle ended up on a front lawn.

Calvin Marlow, 21, faces two counts:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

According to a criminal complaint, early on March 28, just after 1 a.m., Greenfield police spotted a Nissan that failed to stop for a red light. An officer activated the emergency lights and siren on his marked squad to conduct a traffic stop — and the Nissan fled. The vehicle’s lights were turned off during the pursuit, the complaint said.

Near 76th and Forest Home, the complaint said the Nissan failed to stop for another red light, nearly colliding with another vehicle. It narrowly missed another vehicle at 108th and Layton — blowing yet another red light. The complaint said other lights and stop signs were disregarded, as the 3.75-mile pursuit reached speeds of up to 107 miles per hour.

A PIT maneuver was performed by the officer, and the Nissan spun out and came to rest on a front lawn near 116th Street and Sunset Lane in Greenfield — where the driver then fled on foot. The officer saw the driver as he ran, and noted his appearance and clothing. Contact was made with the other occupants of the vehicle, and a search revealed paperwork for a prescription in the name of Calvin Marlow, along with a temporary paper ID for him.

Around 3:30 a.m., the complaint said an officer saw a suspect matching the description provided by the officer after the pursuit — walking near 108th and Howard. He had a Wisconsin ID card, identifying him as Calvin Marlow. The complaint noted his clothing and shoes were covered in mud.

Marlow made his initial appearance in court on March 30. A preliminary hearing was set for April 8, and cash bond was set at $5,000.

Online court records show Marlow in November 2017 pleaded guilty to vehicle operator flee/elude officer and he was sentenced to 10 months in the House of Correction, with credit for 195 days time served. Additionally, his license was revoked for six months.